X's Sweep Doubleheader Over Lincoln

June 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux City Explorers (21-13) swept Saturday's doubleheader against the Lincoln Saltdogs (14-21), edging out a 2-1 win in game one before powering their way to a 7-5 victory in game two. Behind dominant pitching from Zach Willeman (3-2) and a six-run explosion in the nightcap, the X's extended their win streak to three and clinched the series at Lewis and Clark Park.

Game 1

In game one of the double dip, Lincoln struck first. With runners at second and third and one out, Rolando Espinosa sent a lazy fly ball to left. Griffin Everitt scored, but Danny Bautista Jr got himself thrown out trying to tag from second base to end the inning. That would be the only run Zach Willeman would surrender all game. The righty would go on to toss the full seven innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out ten.

Lincoln's starter, Jhon Vargas, dominated through four innings, but the X's loaded the bases in the fifth. Newly signed former Oakland Athletic Armando Alvarez grounded into a fielder's choice, bringing home Abdiel Layer to tie the game.

Vargas pitched through the sixth inning and gave way to Matt Mullenbach (2-2) in the bottom of the seventh in a 1-1 game. Nick Shumpert walked to start the inning, and Alvarez did the same later in the inning, bringing up D'Shawn Knowles with the winning run at second base.

The switch hitter called game and blooped a 1-2 pitch into right field, scoring Shumpert. The Explorers took the first game and clinched at least a tie in the series.

Game 2

Game two started the same way, with the Saltdogs scoring the contest's first run on Neyfy Castillo's solo home run off J.D. Scholten. The 45-year-old Iowa State representative got through the first and the second, allowing just one run.

The Sioux City offense erupted in the sixth inning for six runs off Parker McMan (0-1). Wild pitches brought the first two home, and Zac Vooletich capped off the frame with a three-run blast over the left field wall to break the game often, or so the Explorers thought.

Scholten ran into trouble in the third, allowing three runs and bringing the Saltdogs back within two runs. Jaren Jackson (1-0) replaced the starter in the third, retired the side, and sent the first seven batters he faced back to the dugout in order.

Sioux City tacked on another run in the fourth and earned the 7-5 victory after a rain delay of over an hour. The X's have won three straight games and are going for their second sweep of the season in the finale against Lincoln.

Notes from the booth:

-Sioux City is now 8-3 in one run games.

-The five-man rotation game up just 4 ER in 33 innings.

-Jaren Jackson worked 3.1 scoreless innings.

-With three more stolen bases the X's now have 62 on the season to lead the league.

-The Explorers wore special jerseys in game two for June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The Sioux City Explorers celebrate with D'Shawn Knowles following the Explorers walk off win on a Knowles single in game one of a Saturday night June 15, 2025 in game one of a doubleheader win 2-1 over the Lincoln Saltdogs at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City Iowa. (Photo credit Tim Tushla Sioux City Explorers)

#2 Zac Vooletich is congratulated by Manager Steve Montgomery after Vooletich three run home run in the Sioux City Explorers 7-5 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs in game two of a doubleheader Saturday night June 14, 2025 at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa.

