Big Second Inning Lifts Canaries to Sixth Straight Win

June 15, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Geneva, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored seven runs in the second inning Sunday and never looked back, defeating Kane County 10-6 to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The Cougars struck first with a run in the opening frame but Peter Zimmermann's two-run homer in the top of the second gave Sioux Falls the lead for good. Jordan Barth followed with a solo shot, Hunter Clanin added a sacrifice fly and Calvin Estrada launched a three-run homer before Kane County could escape the inning.

The Cougars chipped away to pull within one but the Birds struck for three runs in the top of the ninth. Estrada and Barth each delivered RBI singles and Zimmermann was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Christian Cosby struck out two in the bottom half to secure the three-game series sweep.

Zimmermann, Estrada, Barth, and Scott Combs each recorded two hits while Estrada drove in four runs. The Canaries (19-15) are enjoying their longest winning streak since Aug. 13, 2023.

Sioux Falls wraps up its nine-game road trip with a three-game series in Winnipeg beginning Tuesday night.







American Association Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.