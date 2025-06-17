Birds' Winning Streak Snapped in Winnipeg

American Association (AA)

Winnipeg, MB - The Sioux Falls Canaries saw their six-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night, falling to the Winnipeg Goldeyes 9-3 at Blue Cross Park.

Winnipeg opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning but Peter Zimmermann responded with a solo home run in the top of the second to put Sioux Falls on the board.

The Goldeyes answered with a solo shot of their own in the third and added three more runs in the fifth. Matt Ruiz led off the top of the sixth with a single and later scored on a base hit from Josh Rehwaldt.

Winnipeg tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh. The Canaries added a run on an error in the eighth but were unable to close the gap.

Rehwaldt and Jordan Barth each recorded two hits as Sioux Falls dropped to 19-16 overall. The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 pm.







