Blake Deals in Saltdogs Victory

June 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisconsin - Johnny Blake through seven innings and sparked the Lincoln Saltdogs in a 7-3 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds, Tuesday night at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Rolando Espinosa hit a two-run home run and Kyle Battle hit his team-leading seventh home run, in the win.

Lincoln (15-21) scored seven runs off ten hits and committed one error. Lake Country (18-15) recorded three runs with six hits and had three errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-two minutes in front of 1,040 fans.

Lincoln jumped in front in the top of the first inning. Facing Lake Country starter Luke Hansel, Brody Fahr reached on a one-out error at first base. Then, Kyle Battle doubled, advancing Fahr to third. As the throw from center field came in and bounced away, Fahr scored on the error, to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz singled, scoring Battle, to make it a 2-0, Saltdogs lead.

Lake Country cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first. Against Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, Dante Stuart led off with a single, then stole second base. Three batters later, Ryan Hernandez singled, scoring Stuart, to make it a 2-1 game.

The Saltdogs added two runs in the top of the fourth. With one out, Clint Coulter singled. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa did the same. Then, Jack Cone dumped a double into center field, scoring Coulter and Espinosa, to make it a 4-1, Lincoln lead.

Lincoln put up another multi-run inning in the sixth. With one out, Clint Coulter recorded his second hit of the night. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa hit his sixth home run of the season, a two-run blast to left field, to make it a 6-1 Saltdogs lead.

In the seventh, Lincoln added one more. Against reliever J.T. Moeller, Kyle Battle homered on a 1-2 pitch to left field, to make it a 7-1 Lincoln advantage.

Lake Country scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth. Facing Lincoln newcomer Petyon Cariaco, Edward Pelc led off with a single. The next batter, Dante Stuart got on via an infield single. Then, Brian Rey reached base on an error at shortstop. The next batter Luke Roskam hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Pelc, to make it 7-2. The next batter, Ryan Hernandez, hit a slow tapper right of the mound, that Cariaco played and retired Hernandez at first, which scored Stuart, to make it 7-3.

The scored remained the same going into the bottom of the ninth. Dylan Beck struck out Ray Zuberer III for the first out. Then, got Demetrius Sims to fly out to right for the second out. Beck got Nick Northcut to pop out to Brody Fahr at second base for the final out of the game.

Lincoln starter Johnny Blake (2-0) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up one run off four hits, struck out six and walked two. Peyton Cariaco, the recent Kent State graduate, made his professional debut pitching 1.0 inning, giving up two unearned runs off two hits. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Lake Country starter Luke Hansel (4-2) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up six runs off seven hits, struck out three and walked one. J.T. Moeller pitched 2.0 innings, giving up one run off two hits and struck out two. Will Sandy pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and struck out one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Kyle Battle was 3-for-4 with a home run. Yusniel Diaz was 1-for-5. Clint Coulter was 3-for-4. Rolando Espinosa went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Jack Cone was 1-for-4 and drove in two runs.

The DockHounds' Dante Stuart was 2-for-4. Luke Roskam was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Ryan Hernandez was 1-for-4 and drove in two runs.

The two teams will play game two of the three-game series Wednesday night. RHP Nate Blain (3-2, 3.41 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Kelvan Pilot (1-2, 2.66 ERA) will throw for Lake Country. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and live audio will stream at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home game for Lincoln is Friday, June 20th, when the Saltdogs host the Kane County Cougars, at Haymarket Park, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The June 20th game is "Free T-Shirt Friday", sponsored by Abante Marketing. Also, it will be "Farmers Appreciation Night", sponsored by AKRS Equipment. There will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation, plus there will be Post-Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







