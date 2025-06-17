Monarchs Blast Four Home Runs in Losing Effort

June 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs left the yard four times but couldn't outscore the Cleburne Railroaders Tuesday night. Cleburne out-slugged Kansas City 10-6 to claim the first game of the team's six game series from La Moderna Field.

Ross Adolph homered twice for the Monarchs, the third multi-home run game by a Kansas City player this season. Blake Rutherford and Robbie Glendinning delivered back-to-back bombs in the defeat.

All four Monarchs home runs were solo shots.

Kansas City (22-11) led 2-0 early and tied the game at three in the top of the fourth, but Cleburne (19- 16) scored five runs in the sixth inning to take control of the game. Railroaders center fielder Corry Howell finished the game with four RBIs, two each on a home run and a triple.

Monarchs starter Jackson Goddard took the loss, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings of work. Kade Mechals earned the win for Cleburne, tossing six innings and surrendering three runs.

The Monarchs still hold the best record in the American Association by a half-game over their division rivals, Sioux City (23-13).

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Cleburne meet again Wednesday night at 7:06 p.m. Daniel Martinez will start for the Monarchs against Cleburne's Derek Craft. Fans can hear the game on 1660 AM The Bet KC and the Audacy app.







American Association Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.