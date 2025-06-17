Monarchs Star Gilliam Heading to Mexican League

Kansas City Monarchs outfielder Isiah Gilliam

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Isiah Gilliam established himself as the best player in the American Association. Now he's taking his talents south of the border.

The Kansas City Monarchs' star outfielder has signed with Tabasco in the Mexican League, the Monarchs announced Tuesday.

At the time of his departure, Gilliam led the AAPB with a .389 batting average, .478 on-base percentage and .770 slugging percentage. His 1.248 OPS ranks nearly 100 points above second place in the league.

"Isiah Gilliam's not only the best player in this league, he could be the best player in Partner League baseball," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We knew he was going to get an opportunity, it was just when and where. We're incredibly excited for him."

Gilliam was on a tear leading up to his signing. Over his final 10 games with Kansas City, Gilliam hit .465 with a 1.445 OPS, four home runs and 13 RBIs.

Six 2025 Monarchs have now had their contracts transferred away from the team. Four have moved on to affiliated organizations with two, Gilliam and slugger Jhailyn Ortiz, heading to the Mexican League.

"We wish Isiah all the best," Calfapietra said. "This is a great thing for him and his career. We're so happy he's gotten this opportunity, and to have him in a Kansas City Monarchs uniform."

The switch-hitting outfielder joined the Monarchs for the stretch run in 2024 and immediately became one of the team's top hitters. He blasted six home runs in 31 games while hitting .333 with a 1.025 OPS.

Gilliam, 28, was a 20th-round draft pick by the Yankees in 2015 out of Chipola College in Florida. He reached Double-A with the Yankees before moving to the Reds as a free agent and cracking Triple-A in 2022.

The Georgia native became a Mariners prospect for the 2023 season and put up the best season of his career: 25 home runs and an .893 OPS over 122 games between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma.

The Monarchs (22-10) hold the best record in the American Association heading into a nine-game road trip. Their next home game is KU Night on June 27th followed by Ted Lasso Night on June 28th. Tickets are available at MonarchsBaseball.com.

