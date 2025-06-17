Comeback Bid Falls Short for RedHawks against Sioux City
June 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - After falling behind in the fourth inning, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got within a run before ultimately falling 7-5 to the Sioux City Explorers Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.
With 3,625 fans in attendance for Cancer Awareness Night and RedHawks great Jesse Hoorelbeke catching the ceremonial first pitch, the home team struck for two runs in the first inning on a hit by Robert Perez Jr. and a sacrifice fly from Alexfri Planez.
Then, the Explorers responded with four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to jump out to a 7-4 lead.
Orlando Rodriguez got the loss for the RedHawks after going four innings and allowing six runs on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts.
Dillon Thomas went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored for the RedHawks. Alec Olund also had two hits.
The RedHawks and Explorers will continue their three-game series in Fargo on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m.
American Association Stories from June 17, 2025
- Explorers Top RedHawks 7-6 for Fifth Straight Win - Sioux City Explorers
- RedHawks Transfer LHP Greg Minier to Diablos Rojos del México - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Comeback Bid Falls Short for RedHawks against Sioux City - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Monarchs Blast Four Home Runs in Losing Effort - Kansas City Monarchs
- Blake Deals in Saltdogs Victory - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Birds' Winning Streak Snapped in Winnipeg - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Tough Road Trip for the Railroaders, Massive Two Homestands Up Ahead - Cleburne Railroaders
- Monarchs Star Gilliam Heading to Mexican League - Kansas City Monarchs
- Goldeyes to Host National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration June 21 - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Stories
- RedHawks Transfer LHP Greg Minier to Diablos Rojos del México
- Comeback Bid Falls Short for RedHawks against Sioux City
- RedHawks Fall to DockHounds in Series Final
- RedHawks Homer Twice to Tie Series with Lake Country
- RedHawks Loan RHP Alberto Guerrero to Léon in Mexican League