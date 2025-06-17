Comeback Bid Falls Short for RedHawks against Sioux City

June 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - After falling behind in the fourth inning, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got within a run before ultimately falling 7-5 to the Sioux City Explorers Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

With 3,625 fans in attendance for Cancer Awareness Night and RedHawks great Jesse Hoorelbeke catching the ceremonial first pitch, the home team struck for two runs in the first inning on a hit by Robert Perez Jr. and a sacrifice fly from Alexfri Planez.

Then, the Explorers responded with four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to jump out to a 7-4 lead.

Orlando Rodriguez got the loss for the RedHawks after going four innings and allowing six runs on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

Dillon Thomas went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored for the RedHawks. Alec Olund also had two hits.

The RedHawks and Explorers will continue their three-game series in Fargo on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.