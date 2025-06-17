Tough Road Trip for the Railroaders, Massive Two Homestands Up Ahead

June 17, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - It was a long week for the Cleburne Railroaders after losing two out of three in Kane County against the Cougars to begin the week. The week ended by getting swept at Impact Field against the Dogs. The Railroaders are now out of first place for the first time since the opening weekend.

We look ahead to a massive home series this week against the Kansas City Monarchs. It is the first matchup of the season between these two teams, and Kansas City has been the best team in the league all year long. The Monarchs enter the week at 22-10, for a .688 winning percentage.

It's also a big week for the Cleburne fans with great promotions going on every night. It'll start with the series opener tonight, where it is Tacos & Margs Night, with those items being sold at the stadium. Wednesday night will be $1 Hot Dog Night, a great night for some affordable delicious food!

Thursday night will be Military Appreciation Night like usual, but there are also special game tickets for all you can eat hot dogs, popcorn, and pretzels. Friday night will be the first of two Firework Nights of the week, including special tickets for full BBQ plates at the ballpark.

Saturday night will be another Fireworks night for the Railroaders, who will be in alternate Cleburne Eagles jerseys, with a player card set giveaway as well. Sunday night will finish off strong with Touch a Truck & Kids Club Day at the ballpark

Make sure you get your tickets for a jammed pack week at La Moderna Field. Purchase your tickets at the ballpark or under this link here https://www.tixr.com/groups/railroaders to ensure you don't miss any fun festivities.







