Blair Henley Makes the Kids Proud With Complete Game Win Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - Blair Henley was absolutely sensational in Wednesday's afternoon win over the Kane County Cougars 3-2. Henley tossed just the fourth nine inning complete game in Railroaders history, while completing the fastest game in team history at 2:01.

Henley threw just 88 pitches, including only 47 pitches through his last six innings. Blair had seven strikeouts and no free passes, while scattering seven hits and just two early runs allowed.

The pitching staff has been lights out to begin the six game home stretch against the Cougars. In the two afternoon games, the Railroaders haven't allowed a single walk, and just three runs on the board. The staff has 18 strikeouts and allowed only 12 hits to completely baffle the Kane County lineup for two games.

Obviously Henley and the pitchers have been the star of the series so far, but captain Shed Long Jr. has continued his hot streak with a 4 for 8 start to the series. Long homered and doubled in Tuesday's game, and added a couple more base knocks earlier today.

Cleburne will go back to normal game times for the next three nights, all starting at 7:06 against the Cougars. Sunday will be a little earlier as well at 4:06 to round out the week long home stand.







American Association Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.