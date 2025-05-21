Sioux City Defeats RailCats in Pitching Duel

(Sioux City, IA)- The Gary SouthShore RailCats hit the road for their week-long road trip, their first stop were to Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa to take on the Explorers. The pitching matchup featured former White Sox second round pick, Spencer Adams, facing former pitcher of the week, Kyle Marman.

The RailCats had early chances to be the first team on the board. Stranding two in the first inning, and then left the bases full in the fourth inning. Austin Davis singled to right and Baron Radcliff botched the ball which led to Davis getting to second. He would score on a close play at first as Henry George slid in before Joe Suozzi could step on the bag.

In the sixth, Luis Toribio cracked a home run into right field for his first on the year and extended the Explorers lead to 3-0. In the top of the seventh, Jarius Richards hit his fourth home run in five games and the RailCats cut into the lead, making it 3-1.

Gary couldn't muster anything else, and the 'Cats drop their fourth straight road game, giving the Explorers a 3-1 win to start the series. Adams turned in a quality start, going six innings allowing just two earned runs, he walked one and struck out five.

The series in Iowa continues tomorrow at 7:05. Andres Diaz will be making his 2025 debut and will pitch against left-hander Austin Drury. The game will be broadcasted to AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9

The RailCats return home on Monday, May 26th for a Memorial Day game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. There will be postgame fireworks, to get tickets go to Tixr.Com/RailCats or call the Steel Yard at 219-882-2255.







