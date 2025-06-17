Goldeyes to Host National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration June 21

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in partnership with Perimeter Aviation and Manitoba Blue Cross, are proud to present National Indigenous Peoples Day on Saturday, June 21 at Blue Cross Park in downtown Winnipeg. Join us as the Goldeyes take on the Sioux City Explorers at 6:00 p.m.

In recognition of the challenges faced by many families across the province, Manitoba Blue Cross has generously donated 400 game tickets and 400 food vouchers to individuals displaced by the ongoing forest fires. In addition, they are providing complimentary bus transportation to and from the game to help ensure an enjoyable and stress-free evening for those affected.

"Supporting Manitobans throughout the province is our top priority, especially in times of crisis," says Benjamin Graham, president and CEO of Manitoba Blue Cross. "For folks who had to upend their lives and flee hundreds of kilometres to a possibly unfamiliar city, we hope that an evening at Blue Cross Park can offer not only a fun experience, but a comforting sense of community."

The evening will feature a vibrant lineup of live entertainment celebrating the richness and diversity of Indigenous culture, music, and dance. Ramsey Rae & Chances R will perform on the Promenade stage prior to the game while the Summer Bear Dance Troupe will perform during the game. Pamela Davis will perform the anthems.

Perimeter Aviation will be on-site with fun, interactive games and an exciting enter-to-win contest for a return trip for two to any destination served by Perimeter Aviation or Bearskin Airlines.

"We're proud to be part of National Indigenous Peoples Day and help celebrate the vibrant cultures and communities we serve across Manitoba and Ontario- especially for those who have faced recent displacement. This night is about coming together in unity and resilience- and having a little fun along the way." Joey Petrisor, CEO and President, Perimeter Aviation

For more information or to arrange complimentary ticket packages, for groups of twenty or more, contact Dan Chase at dan@goldeyes.com.

