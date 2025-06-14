García Shines, Boyd Cruises in Goldeyes' Win

GARY, IN - A fast start and dominant pitching performance led the Winnipeg Goldeyes (15-17) to a 4-1 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats (8-24) Saturday afternoon at U.S. Steel Yard.

The Goldeyes broke out the bats early in the top of the first inning. With runners at first and second, Roby Enríquez bounced an RBI single through the right side of the infield to score Ray-Patrick Didder to take a 1-0 lead. A couple of batters later, Gustavo Sosa lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Max Murphy and double the lead to 2-0.

The next inning, Kevin García hit his second home run in two games to extend the lead to 3-0. García finished the day going 3-for-4 with a single, double, and home run.

The Goldeyes added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Murphy lined a single to right to score Ramón Bramasco to make it 4-0.

Luke Boyd (W, 1-2) dominated for the Goldeyes, tossing seven shutout innings. Boyd allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out five.

Ben Onyshko was first out of the bullpen for Winnipeg and struck out two in a scoreless eighth. Trevor Brigden surrendered the only run for the RailCats in the bottom of the ninth on a bases loaded walk. Brigden finished his outing allowing one hit, three walks, and recording one strikeout.

Deyni Olivero (L, 1-3) worked six innings for Gary SouthShore, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The RailCats bullpen gave up one run over the final three innings. Dawson Lane gave up the run on two hits. Jaykob Acosta worked a scoreless inning with one strikeout, while Denson Hull surrendered one hit and struck out one batter in his inning of relief.

The Goldeyes will look to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Jesse Galindo (2-1, 4.02 ERA) takes the ball for Winnipeg, while right-hander Peyton Long (2-2, 4.40 ERA) starts for Gary SouthShore.

The Goldeyes will return home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, June 17 to host the Sioux Falls Canaries.

