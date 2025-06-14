Canaries Cruise Past Cougars

GENEVA, Ill. - It was a tough night for the Cougars, as the Sioux Falls Canaries coasted to a 13-1 win on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Sioux Falls (18-15) starter Thomas Dorminy (4-0) controlled the Cougar (14-18) bats throughout. The left-hander held Kane County without a run and allowed just four hits across 7.1 innings of work with three strikeouts against two walks.

The Canaries jumped out to an early lead against Cougars starter Jack Fox (1-2) in the top of the first. With two outs, Matt Ruiz and Calvin Estrada poked back-to-back singles before Peter Zimmermann walked to load the bases. Jordan Barth then grounded a ball to short, but a throwing error from Nilo Rijo allowed a run to score to make it 1-0.

One inning later, Mike Hart cranked a solo homer to right field to push the lead to two runs. In the top of the fourth, the Canaries added two more. Barth led off the inning with a double before Drey Dirksen brought him home with a single two batters later. Later in the inning, Hart stroked a single to score Dirksen and make it 4-0 Sioux Falls.

After Sioux Falls jumped out to the four-run lead, Fox settled in. The right-hander retired seven straight hitters following Hart's single. Fox finished his night allowing three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts against one walk over six innings.

In the top of the seventh, Quinn Gudaitis entered for the Cougars, and Sioux Falls added to the lead. Hunter Clanin, Jabari Henry, and Ruiz all walked to load the bases with one out. Then, Estrada smacked a double to right-center field that scored Clanin and Henry to make it 6-0.

One inning later, the Canaries added on with a three-run homer from Hart, who finished the night with two home runs and five RBIs. In the ninth, the Canaries went on to add four more runs on RBIs from Trevor Achenbach, Jabari Henry, and Calvin Estrada.

The Cougars scored their lone run of the night on a Tripp Clark RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to make it a 13-1 final.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Canaries on Father's Day at Northwestern Medicine Field. Left-hander Cade Torgerson (1-1, 5.06 ERA) is set to go for Sioux Falls against Cougars' righty Chris Mazza (2-2, 2.31 ERA). For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.







