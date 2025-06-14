RailCats Can't Complete Comeback against Winnipeg

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats dropped the second game of their weekend series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes, falling 4-1 on a breezy Friday afternoon at the Steel Yard.

The Goldeyes jumped on the board early, plating two runs in the first inning and adding another in the second.

Kevin Garcia powered the Winnipeg offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Max Murphy and Roby Enriquez each added run-scoring hits as the Goldeyes collected 10 knocks on the evening.

Meanwhile, RailCats starter Deyni Olivero battled through six innings, striking out seven but allowing three earned runs to take the loss.

Winnipeg's Luke Boyd stifled the Gary bats, tossing seven shutout innings while striking out four to earn his first win.

The RailCats struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, leaving 10 runners on base and striking out seven times. They avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth when Elvis Peralta brought in Baron Radcliff with an RBI walk.

Gary SouthShore now sits at 8-24 overall and has dropped six straight contests. Game three of the series is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday for a Father's Day game.

