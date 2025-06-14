Kyle Crigger Shines, RedHawks Fall Against DockHounds

FARGO - Kyle Crigger continued his string of elite starts Friday night, going eight innings and allowing only one earned run on six hits in a 2-1 loss to the Lake Country DockHounds in front of 3,632 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Over his last four starts and 26.1 innings pitched, Crigger has allowed only four earned runs on 20 hits with 24 strikeouts.

In a pitchers' duel Friday, both teams combined for only eight total hits.

The DockHounds bookended the game with runs in the first and ninth innings, with the lone Fargo-Moorhead tally coming in the seventh on an RBI fielder's choice by Aidan Byrne.

Friday's game was played in a breezy 2:23.

Fargo-Moorhead and Lake Country will continue a three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors Saturday will receive a free replica throwback RedHawks 1996 jersey thanks to Coca-Cola.

