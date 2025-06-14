Monarchs' Brentz, Former Royal, Signs with Cubs

Kansas City pitcher Jake Brentz

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A former Royal is heading from the Kansas City Monarchs back to affiliated ball.

Lefty pitcher Jake Brentz has signed with the Chicago Cubs organization, the Monarchs announced Thursday.

Brentz was one of the Monarchs' top relievers to start the 2025 season, striking out 17 batters and walking just five over 12.1 innings of work. He also impressed with his stuff, averaging 95.7 mph on his fastball, the best mark among left-handers in the American Association.

"It's really great to see Jake get this opportunity." Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's worked so hard since coming into our clubhouse. He has great velocity, in the zone, his stuff is really good. We're excited to see him get with a really good organization, and hopefully move up the ladder and make it back to the major leagues."

Brentz, a St. Louis County native, owns 85 MLB strikeouts across 80 big-league appearances, all with the Royals. He led the team with 72 appearances in 2021, producing a 3.66 ERA and striking out 10.7 batters per nine innings.

Originally an 11th-round draft pick by Toronto out of Parkway South High School, Brentz has played 196 MiLB games with four organizations.

Brentz is the fourth Kansas City player to move on to an MLB organization this season, after Matt Higgins (Phillies), Josh Bortka (Twins) and Peyton Holt (Reds). Another Monarch, slugger Jhailyn Ortiz, was picked up by a Mexican League team.

"We have a lot of talent with this club. Obviously it's showing up in the wins and losses so far this season, and it's showing up on other organizations, whether it's major-league organizations or Mexico," Calfapietra said. "We're grateful and thankful that our players have opportunities to advance in the game of baseball."

The Monarchs (21-9) hold the best record in the American Association. They're home this weekend, including Jurassic Ballpark Night Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Fans can get tickets at MonarchsBaseball.com.

