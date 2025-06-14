Lake Country DockHounds Bring Big League Energy to Miracle League for MLB's Play Ball Weekend

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds, proud members of the MLB Partner League system, hit a home run for the community during MLB's Play Ball Weekend, stepping up to make baseball magic happen at the YMCA of Oconomowoc's Miracle League practice.

In true big-league fashion, DockHounds players and staff brought smiles and high-fives to the Miracle League field, where they teamed up with children of all abilities to celebrate the game of baseball. The Miracle League provides an inclusive environment where kids with disabilities can play on an accessible field designed specifically for them-making it possible for every child to enjoy America's pastime.

From stretching and throwing to batting and running the bases, DockHounds players helped lead a full baseball skills session, offering encouragement, guidance, and a lot of fun. The field buzzed with energy as kids got the chance to learn, play, and shine alongside their hometown heroes.

"This is what being an MLB Partner League team is all about-bringing the joy of the game to every corner of our community," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Lake Country DockHounds. "We're proud to stand with Major League Baseball in growing the game and making it accessible to everyone."

MLB's Play Ball Weekend is a nationwide initiative designed to spark youth interest and participation in baseball and softball. As part of MLB's growing network of Partner League teams, the DockHounds are deeply committed to supporting grassroots programs, fostering inclusivity, and building the next generation of fans and players.

Whether on the diamond or off, the Lake Country DockHounds are always ready to step up to the plate for their community.

