Garcia, Glendinning Guide Monarchs Past Milkmen

June 14, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs' Robbie Glendinning in action

(Kansas City Monarchs) Kansas City Monarchs' Robbie Glendinning in action(Kansas City Monarchs)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Julian Garcia prevailed in an all-star pitching matchup with his best performance as a Kansas City Monarch.

The right-hander hurled a career-high 13 strikeouts in a series-clinching victory. Kansas City downed the Milwaukee Milkmen, 3-2, at Legends Field.

Garcia dominated Milwaukee's lineup with a combination of wipeout sliders, heavy fastballs and a stellar demeanor.

"I locked in around the second inning," Garcia said. "It was a good game all around. The bats got going, the defense behind me. It's always fun on a Saturday night here."

Garcia posted 7.0 innings with just two walks surrendered. The right-hander posted multiple strikeouts in five of his seven innings.

Robbie Glendinning provided the game-winning hit in the eighth inning. The Australian smacked a go- ahead RBI single to give the Monarchs the pivotal last blow.

"We've got dogs, we're never down," Garcia said. "If something happens, we're going to be there to pick each other up."

Garcia breezed through his second time through the lineup card. Garcia struck out four consecutive Milkmen to record six strikeouts from the third to fifth innings.

"If I got ahead with my fastball, the slider was working," Garcia said. "If I got ahead with the slider, I used a couple of cutters in there. It was a good couple of sequences."

Milwaukee starter Jhordany Mezquita did his best to keep the Milkmen in the game. The opposing starter delivered a quality start of six innings and just two runs against.

Glendinning's hits were important, with go-ahead RBIs in the fourth and eighth innings. The former Kansas City Royals prospect finished 2-for-3 in the victory.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs close out their three-game series with the Milkmen on Father's Day at 1:05. Kansas City's Patrick Pridgen starts against Milwaukee's Matt Walker.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.