Williams' Late Surge Not Enough

June 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs dropped their rubber game on Thursday night against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 9-6, at Legends Field.

Infielder Jaylyn Williams put together his best game of the season. The Monarchs' second baseman inspired a late-innings comeback with a season-high five RBIs.

Williams clubbed the Monarchs' (20-9) third grand slam of the season in the eighth inning to cut the RedHawks' lead to three.

The Monarchs brought the tying run on deck in the ninth inning.

RedHawks' (17-14) starter Tyler Jandron (2-1) kept the Monarchs' bats in check. The southpaw hurled seven innings of one-run ball to keep Kansas City quiet.

Monarchs' starter Daniel Martinez (2-2) got off to a stellar start. The Monarchs' right-hander shook off a first-inning run with three consecutive scoreless innings in the second, third and fourth innings.

The right-hander delivered seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Fargo-Moorhead's power proved too much in the middle innings. The RedHawks blew the game open with a Juan Fernandez grand slam in the fifth inning.

Alexfri Planez pummeled a two-run home run to make it 9-0 in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs welcome the Milwaukee Milkmen for a three-game weekend series. First pitch for a Fireworks Friday is set for 6:35 pm.







