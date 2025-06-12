Ten Things to Know in the American Association: Second Week of June

MOORHEAD, Minn. - It's a busy week for the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) as the season standings and leader boards remain tight. A plethora of off-field clinics and camps, including a unique one courtesy of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, a few milestones and the first Power Rankings highlight activity across the MLB Partner League.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will conduct a special baseball camp for youth in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Canada, on Friday, promoting the growth of baseball in the small hamlet just south of the Arctic Circle, nearly 1500km from Winnipeg. It's the third installment of the MLB Play Ball Weekend trip to northern communities by the organization, following visits to Thompson, Manitoba and Flin Flon and The Pas, Manitoba. Front office staffers Jason Young and Andrew Collier along with former Goldeyes reliever and Winnipeg native Donnie Smith will make the trip alongside Baseball Manitoba instructors, with the help of sponsor Calm Air.

The Sioux Falls Canaries held Jabari Henry Night on Friday to celebrate the slugger's AAPB-record-setting home run on May 24 vs. Cleburne. He's kept right on hitting bombs, blasting two home runs on Sunday and two more on Tuesday, upping his career total to 152, six shy of the single MLB Partner League record of 158 set by Glenn Murray (Atlantic League, 1999-2008).

Sioux Falls announced its kids' summer camps, June 28 (ages 6-9) and August 9 (ages 10-14). The camp day includes tickets to those respective games and a Canaries hat.

On Wednesday in Rosemont, Ill., Winnipeg right fielder Max Murphy crushed his 93rd and 94th home runs with the Goldeyes, breaking Reggie Abercrombie's mark (92) for the most in franchise history.

Monday night at Haymarket Park, Lincoln manager Brett Jodie earned his 200th win as the skipper of the Saltdogs, a 4-2 triumph over Fargo-Moorhead.

Lincoln announced it will put its own spin on a popular promotion by rebranding to the "Waltdogs" on Friday, July 18 against Winnipeg. In partnership with Broadcast House Media radio stations and Liberty First Credit Union, the night at Haymarket Park will include a custom trip to a well-known happy theme park in Orlando, Fla.

In AAPB alumni news, RHP Kenny Serwa (Chicago '24), who reportedly threw the world's fastest knuckleball, has been promoted to the Tigers' Double-A club in Erie, Pa.

The AAPB issued its first Power Rankings of the season on Tuesday, tabbing Kansas City (20-8) at No. 1, followed by Cleburne (18-12), Sioux City (18-12), Lake Country (15-13) and Kane County (13-16).

The Monarchs also won both of the league weekly awards, with RF Isiah Gilliam taking the Batter of the Week with a .524 average, two home runs and eight RBI, and southpaw Josh Hendrickson (six no-hit innings, 15 strikeouts Saturday vs. Winnipeg) earning Pitcher of the Week honors.

Kansas City shored up its outfield by re-signing former first round draft pick and Big Leaguer Blake Rutherford. He hit .328 in 17 games for the Monarchs last year and had been playing for Tijuana in the Mexican League this season. He homered in his fourth game with the Monarchs on Tuesday.

In his first season of pro ball after hitting .325 for the University of Memphis last year, infielder Daunte Stuart has made a fine first impression in Lake Country, slashing .352/.389/.514 in 27 games for the Dockhounds. He's on an 11-game hitting streak with six multi-hit games in that stretch, including 3-for-4 last night at Sioux City.

Sioux City Explorers pitchers Brendan O'Donnell and Jaren Jackson appeared at the Sergeant Bluff Library in town on Tuesday as part of the library's summer reading kickoff

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

The Chicago Dogs are clearly "on a mission from God" when they host Blues Brothers Night with fireworks and a sunglasses giveaway on Saturday.

It's Happy Hour and Girls Night Out when the Chicago Dogs, in partnership with WGN, host Gary SouthShore on Friday.

Megalasaurus and Megaraptor meet Monarchs and Milkmen on Jurassic Ballpark Night on Saturday in KCK.

Gary SouthShore will try to teach Winnipeg a lesson or two when it hosts Educator Appreciation Night on Saturday.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will hold Cancer Awareness Night on Tuesday.

Woof. Lake Country supports Heroes for Heroes with Help a Hound Homestand, next Tuesday through Thursday, June 17-19.

Media interest in AAPB remains strong. Some of the recent articles on teams include:

Outlets like Yahoo.com, Salon.com and Politico covered J.D. Scholten's Senate run announcement.

Scholten also appeared on the "I am a Seam Head" segment of Tim Kurkjian's popular "Is this a Great Game or What?" podcast.

KSFY-TV/DakotaNewsNow had John Gaskins on their mid-morning show to talk about June promotions at the Birdcage.

Fox32 Chicago included the Chicago Dogs' series with the Cleburne Railroaders in its roundup of things to do in Chicagoland.

KTIV highlighted Sioux City's commitment to honoring cancer survivors for National Cancer Survivors Month in June. Saturday is Strikeout Cancer Night at MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park.







