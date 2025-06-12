DockHounds Win 1-0

June 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

The Lake Country DockHounds won by the final score of 1-0 in a full game for the first time in franchise history Wednesday night. In doing so, they even the series with the Sioux City Explorers, behind another strong start from Luke Hansel.

In his longest start of the young season, Hansel turned in 6.1 innings of work without allowing a walk and only four hits while striking out three. Ther performance lowered his ERA to 2.18, good for third in the American Association.

"[Hansel] had full control of the zone tonight," catcher Hayden Dunhurst said. "It makes it so much easier on him to use his full arsenal and keep them off balance."

Dunhurst, known throughout the league for his defensive prowess, caught two explorers stealing and navigated the staff for a second shutout this season.

Trey Riley got the final two outs of the seventh inning before Robert Gsellman pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Eric Torres entered searching for his eighth save, but walked the first two batters he faced on nine pitches. Henry George tried to move them up on a bunt, but popped out to Luis Aviles Jr. at third. Sioux City's runners executed a double steal, so DockHounds manager Ken Huckaby intentionally walked the bases loaded.

Torres dug in to strike out Torin Montgomery and Abdiel Layer to strand the bases loaded and secure the 1-0 win.

Lake Country scored the only run in the fifth inning after Demetrius Sims walked to begin the frame. He took off on a 2-2 pitch that opened the right side for a Daunte Stuart single before Brian Rey brough home Sims.

Stuart and Rey had the only five hits for Lake Country on the night as the top two batters in the order. Ryan Hernandez also added two more walks.

Kelvan Pilot gets the ball Thursday night for the series.







