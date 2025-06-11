DockHounds Drop Third Straight to X's

Sioux City, Iowa - For the second time this season, the Lake Country DockHounds have lost three straight games, this time all to the Sioux City Explorers after a 5-3 defeat Tuesday night.

Chris Jefferson turned in another solid start by pitching five innings and striking out a season-high five batters while allowing only two runs. He departed in a tie game, not factoring into the decision.

Lake Country led early, 1-0 in the second inning and 2-1 in the third inning. A Ryan Hernandez walk before Luke Roskam singled keyed the first run on an error. Then, a Daunte Stuart double in the third led to a run on a Luis Aviles Jr. ground out.

With the game tied a two in the sixth inning, a leadoff walk issued by Beau Philip resulted in three runs later in the frame. A ten-pitch, two-run double by D'Shawn Knowles broke the tie.

The DockHounds didn't go down quietly, bringing the tying run to the dish in both the eighth and ninth innings. Demetrius Sims scored after a lead off walk on a single by Aviles Jr., but that was all Lake Country could get.

Luke Hansel gets the ball Wednesday aiming to even the series.







