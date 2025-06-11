Dogs drop game 1 to Winnipeg, 8-3

June 11, 2025 - American Association (AA)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Chicago Dogs 8-3 on Tuesday, June 10th. The starting pitchers featured Brock Bell for the Chicago Dogs and Jesse Galindo for the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Bell pitched 4.2 innings, and Gallindo pitched 6.

During the first inning, Jacob Teter hit a solo home run, and Matthew Warkentin went yard to tie the game in the top of the second inning.

Bell was sharp through 4 innings, until the Goldeyes got to him with 3 home runs in the 5th. Ray Patrick Ditter led off the inning with a solo shot, and Gustavo Sosa followed with a 2 run homer two batters later. Later on in the inning, Jacob Robson ended Bell's day on the mound with another solo shot.

Keoni Cavaco relieved Brock Bell and led up a homerun to Matthew Warkentin, his second of the day, making the score 6-1. However, the Dogs came alive in the bottom of the 6th inning when Henry Kusiak hit a 2-run homer, making the score 6-3.

The Goldeyes scored their final two runs in the game off Zach Davidson. These came from a pair of RBI singles by Matthew Warkentin and Tanner O'Tremba in the top of the 9th inning.







