Dogs Name New 2025 Field Manager

January 16, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs organization is excited to announce the hiring of Matt Passerelle as the team's Field Manager for the 2025 season. Matt has carved out a distinguished career in baseball, serving in various capacities including hitting coach, scout, and instructor.

"We are excited to welcome Matt to the Dogs family and feel he is the perfect choice to take the Dogs to the next level," said Shawn Hunter, owner of the Chicago Dogs. "Matt has been part of championship organizations in our league and has the opportunity to create an immediate impact."

Passerelle has established himself as a respected figure in baseball coaching, especially within the independent professional leagues. His coaching career kicked off after playing college baseball at Iona College and then professionally in the Frontier League.

Passerelle began making his mark as a hitting coach for the Sioux City Explorers from 2015 to 2019, where his expertise was instrumental in securing back-to-back Central Division Championships in 2015 and 2016, followed by a South Division Championship in 2019. During this period, the Explorers were among the top hitting teams in the league, highlighting Passerelle's impact on the team's success. His coaching led to a remarkable 75-25 record in 2015, one of the best in the league's history.

Passerelle continued his coaching career with the Milwaukee Milkmen, where he helped guide them to a championship in 2020. In 2022, Passerelle joined the Kane County Cougars coaching staff where he helped lead the team sweep their way to becoming the 2024 Wolff Cup champions.

"I'm incredibly excited to step into this new role with the Chicago Dogs and contribute to the game I love," said Passerelle. "I can't wait to meet the players, the fans, and the staff who bring so much energy and heart to this game. Your passion is what makes this sport so special, and I'm excited to be a part of this journey and part of the Dogs family."

Passerelle's background isn't limited to coaching. He has experience as an associate scout for the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, where he also coached the Royals scout team. Passerelle's involvement in baseball also extends to player development and training during the off season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 16, 2025

Dogs Name New 2025 Field Manager - Chicago Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.