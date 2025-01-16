LHP Parker Harm Re-Signs for 2025 Season

FARGO - The RedHawks added another pitcher to the bullpen with the signing of LHP Parker Harm for the 2025 season.

The North Dakota State alumnus appeared in 19 games for Fargo-Moorhead in 2024 after coming over from the Kansas City Royals organization, completing 20 innings with a 2-2 record, four games finished and a 5.85 ERA.

He added another three appearances and 6.1 innings of shutout work in the playoffs.

The Mandan, North Dakota, native reached the Double-A level with the Royals and also pitched for the Brisbane Bandits in the Australian Baseball League in 2022-23.

The RedHawks open their 30th season of play on May 9 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

