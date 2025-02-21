RedHawks IF Michael Hallquist Signs with Cleveland Guardians Organization

February 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Michael Hallquist

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Michael Hallquist(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - After he made his professional debut in 2024 with the RedHawks and appeared in 34 games, infielder Michael Hallquist was transferred to the Cleveland Guardians organization Thursday.

Hallquist joined the RedHawks following a decorated career at Ball State after working his way up to Division I baseball from Division II Minnesota Crookston and Bismarck State College (NJCAA).

The Fargo native hit .277/363/.412 with two home runs and 11 RBIs for the RedHawks last season.

During his senior season with Ball State in 2024, Hallquist was named a Brooks Wallace Award finalist as one of the five best shortstops in the country. In 2023, Hallquist was named Northwoods League MVP while playing for the Duluth Huskies.

Hallquist is the 93rd RedHawks player to be transferred to an MLB organization and first since three players were transferred in 2023.

Fargo-Moorhead will open its 30th season of play on Friday, May 9, with the 2025 home opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.