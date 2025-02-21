Goldeyes Sign Former Mets Farmhand Rentería

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday the signing of right-handed relief pitcher Marcel Rentería.

Rentería was selected by the New York Mets in the sixth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of New Mexico State University (Las Cruces, New Mexico) and played six seasons in their system.

The 30-year-old reached the Class-AAA level in 2021 with the Triple-A East League's (now International League) Syracuse Mets. Rentería went 4-0 that season with a 9.00 earned run average in 14 appearances, all out of the bullpen.

Rentería last pitched in 2023 with the Class-AA Eastern League's Binghamton Rumble Ponies, where he posted a 1-1 record with one save and a 3.54 ERA in 19 games.

The native of Nogales, Arizona has gone 12-12 with a 5.22 ERA in 101 professional appearances. He has averaged 1.07 strikeouts per inning pitched and a strikeout to walk ratio of 2.40.

Rentería was a starter in college, where he went 12-7 with a 4.82 ERA in 32 games over two seasons.

"Marcel is a big signing for us. He is an experienced arm who climbed up high in affiliated ball," said Goldeyes field boss Logan Watkins. "Unfortunately for him - but fortunately for us - he is coming back from injury which made it possible for us to sign him. I know he's excited to prove that he's healthy and he's as motivated as ever. He is a guy who can start or relieve and someone we will lean on in 2025."

Winnipeg now has 22 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Marcel Rentería

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

