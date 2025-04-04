RedHawks Release 2025 Promotions Schedule

April 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

FARGO - The 30th season of RedHawks baseball is just around the corner, and there's no better time to start planning your summer than with the release of the promotional calendar.

The RedHawks' 2025 slate of promotions is packed with giveaways, fireworks shows, special appearances, custom jersey auctions, charity benefits and more to make for another special summer at Newman Outdoor Field.

Fargo-Moorhead will ring in the 2025 season at home on Friday, May 9, against the Sioux Falls Canaries with a magnet schedule giveaway for all fans in attendance presented by Magnifi Financial and postgame fireworks, plus inflatables thanks to Games Galore.

Other highlights of the opening homestand include a kids t-shirt giveaway (May 10) presented by Magnifi Financial, Mother's Day (May 11), Dollar Dog Night (May 12), Guaranteed Win Night (May 13) and the RedHawks' annual School Day Game (May 14).

The promos continue from there, with some standouts being Moorhead Spuds State Hockey Championship Night (May 21), Blanket Giveaway Night (June 2), Military Appreciation Night (June 4), Retro Jersey Giveaway Night (June 14), Pickleball Paddle Giveaway Night (July 12), Cap Giveaway Night (July 26), Baseball Card Set Giveaway (August 14) and Fan Appreciation Night (August 15).

All six Friday home games will feature postgame fireworks shows this season, including the Fourth of July. Other fireworks nights are May 9, June 13, July 11, July 25 and August 15. Additionally, the American Association All-Star Game on July 22 will also be followed by fireworks.

A trio of business day games (June 26, July 17, August 21) feature on the schedule this season, with Happy Harry's postgame concerts to follow the games in the Budweiser Beer Garden.

Rounding out the promotional nights are some great appearances from the likes of Daniel Tiger (June 5), Christopher McDonald (aka "Happy Gilmore's" Shooter McGavin) (August 16) and your favorite kids tv show characters (July 11).

In celebration of the team's 30th season, select games will also feature retro pricing on certain concessions items.

Single game tickets are set to go on sale Monday, April 7 at 9 a.m. online at fmredhawks.com, in person at the RedHawks Ticket Office and over the phone at 701-235-6161.

The promotions schedule is subject to change. For a complete list of promotions, see below or visit fmredhawks.com/promotions.

