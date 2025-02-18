RedHawks Bring Back Jake Dykhoff, Add 2 New Pitchers for 2025

February 18, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - After an All-Star season in 2024 after moving to a relief pitching role, RHP Jake Dykhoff will return to Newman Outdoor Field after re-signing with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Monday.

Fargo-Moorhead also added two new overseas players in RHP Alberto Guerrero and LHP Naswell Paulino.

A former Wadena-Deer Creek and Minnesota Crookston standout, Dykhoff appeared in 42 games for the RedHawks last summer. He finished the year with a 5-3 record, 2.21 ERA, eight games finished and a save while earning a midseason All-Star Game spot.

Dykhoff, 25, finished 2024 giving up only 1.14 walks and hits per inning pitched, the fewest among all RedHawks pitchers.

Alberto Guerrero comes to Fargo after playing in the Mexican League last season and previously spending seven combined seasons split between the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals systems. He reached the Triple-A level with Jacksonville in 2021.

The Panamanian went 2-2 with a 7.17 ERA in 30 games - all in relief - for the Bravos de León. Most recently, the 27-year-old pitched for the Águilas del Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League.

A 24-year-old Dominican, Naswell Paulino pitched in the Toronto Blue Jays system from 2017-2024, reaching Double-A in 2023. Paulino put up a 5.20 ERA and a 4-0 record in 24 relief appearances for the High-A Vancouver Canadians last season.

Fargo-Moorhead will open its 30th season of play on Friday, May 9, with the 2025 home opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.