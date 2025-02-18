CAPX Named Official Hat of American Association and Preferred Supplier

The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) and CAPX are pleased to announce a league wide partnership beginning in 2025.

The multi-year agreement names CAPX as the official hat, exclusive headwear marketing partner, and preferred headwear supplier of the league. As part of the partnership, CAPX will serve as the official hat provider for AAPB championship teams competing in the WBSC Baseball Champions League (BCL), starting this April with the reigning AAPB Champion Kane County Cougars.

"We are extremely excited to partner with CAPX. Their team's resume of 35+ years in design and headwear innovation are unparalleled in the industry," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "We look forward to growing together."

"At CAPX, we are thrilled to join forces with the American Association as their official hat partner," said David Gormley, Founder of CAPX. "Our team is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge designs, superior craftmanship, and innovative headwear solutions for athletes and fans alike. We look forward to seeing our caps on the field and being part of the league's continued success."

In addition to its official designation, CAPX will offer AAPB team-branded hats for sale at stadiums throughout the League. CAPX will also be prominently featured in promotions across the league's AABaseball.TV broadcast assets, social media platforms, and marquee events, including the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, and Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs/Final.

The partnership was brokered by SRS Partners, the exclusive sponsorship sales agency for the Amercian Association.

