RedHawks Add 4 More Players for 2025

February 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks continued to build their roster ahead of the 2025 season with the re-signing of RHP Braunny Muñoz and the additions of OF David Glancy, IF Eric Meza and RHP Rogelio Quesada this week.

After signing with the RedHawks in August, Muñoz, 24, appeared in five regular season games and one playoff game for Fargo-Moorhead. He went 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA in 20 innings pitched. The former Cleveland Guardians farmhand from the Dominican Republic previously appeared in 21 games for the Sioux City Explorers over the last two seasons.

David Glancy, a 24-year-old outfielder, played 34 games for the Pioneer League's Yolo High Wheelers last summer after finishing his college baseball career at Notre Dame. The New Jersey native hit .313/.415/.505 with four home runs and 20 RBIs with Yolo and led Notre Dame in hits (58), home runs (15) and total bases (114) while tying for the lead in RBIs (45).

Eric Meza, 26, played for the Chris Coste-coached Cañeros de Los Mochis in the Mexican Pacific League this past winter. He hit .229/.269/.396 in 31 games for Los Mochis this season after playing for Oaxaca and Campeche in the Mexican League during the summer of 2023. The Tlaquepaque, Mexico, native played two seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers system from 2016-17 before going back to the Mexican League.

Quesada, a 31-year-old righty, pitched in eight games for the Tren del Norte in the Mexican Pacific League this winter after appearing in six games last summer for Chihuahua of the Mexican League. He went 2-2 this winter with a 5.86 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched and six starts.

Fargo-Moorhead will open its 30th season of play on Friday, May 9, with the 2025 home opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

