Milwaukee Scrapes out 1-0 Win over RedHawks on Drizzly Thursday
June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Tyler Jandron delivers
(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were held to three hits Thursday afternoon in a 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen in front of 3,389 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.
A sixth-inning RBI single for the Milkmen brought home the only run of a contest that featured drizzling rain for much of the afternoon.
Tyler Jandron threw seven innings in his seventh start of the year, allowing just the one run on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk but picking up the loss.
Kyle Johnston threw two scoreless innings in relief.
The RedHawks now head to Lincoln for a three-game set against the Saltdogs beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
