Kane County Outlasts RailCats in Extra Innings
June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
(Gary, IN) - A tightly contested series finale went extras Thursday night, but the Kane County Cougars edged the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-1 in 10 innings at the Steel Yard.
Tied 1-1 through nine, Trendon Craig's RBI double in the 10th brought home Nick Dalesandro to give the Cougars the go-ahead run. Craig finished 1-for-5 with his lone hit being the go-ahead RBI for Kane County.
RailCats starter Jonathan Martinez dazzled over four scoreless innings, while reliever Nate Alexander took the loss despite striking out three in two innings.
Gary broke the scoring first in the third on Jairus Richards' sacrifice fly, scoring Ernny Ordonez. However, Richards' on-base streak snapped on Thursday, putting an end to his 36 game on base streak. His streak ended as the second-longest in franchise history.
Offense was hard to come by, as Gary managed just four hits. Elvis Peralta tripled and went 1-for-4, while Nick Ultsch added a double.
The RailCats hit the road Friday to open a weekend set against the Kansas City Monarchs with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM from Legends Field.
