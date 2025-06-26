Willeman Transferred to the Reds

June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers pitcher Zach Willeman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has transferred the contract of RHP Zach Willeman to the Cincinnati Reds. The Napoleon, Ohio native is the first player transferred this season to a Major League organization and the 39th player contract moved since 2006. Willeman was in his second season with Sioux City after spending parts of five seasons from 2018-2023 between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins organizations. Willeman has been a valuable member of the top starting rotation in the league in 2025 that had posted a 3.67 ERA with 23 quality starts as a team. He had converted to the rotation after working in the X's pen in 2024.

Willeman is fresh off a start where he held the Winnipeg Goldeyes hitless over 6.1 innings last Friday night June 20 at Blue Cross Park in Winnipeg. He would go on to work seven shutout innings and lower his ERA to 2.34 on the year. For the season, he is 4-2 with 65 strikeouts in 50 innings while going 4-2 for Sioux City. Willeman was in a stretch of four straight quality starts, allowing just three earned runs over his last 28 innings with 35 strikeouts. The righty had won his last three starts, and the team was 5-3 in his eight starts this season. Willeman has worked at least five innings in all eight starting nods this season for Sioux City.

In 2024, Willeman flourished in the setup role out of the Sioux City pen. He went 5-4 in relief with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.160 WHIP. Willeman struck out 67 batters in 50 innings while surrendering 19 earned runs on 28 hits with 30 walks. The righty made 10 straight relief appearances from July 31 to August 17, totaling 15 innings without allowing an earned run. He would pick up two relief wins in the five-game sweep of Kansas City as the X's made their move up the standings in August. Willeman finished strong during the Explorers late season surge, striking out 22 in his last 15.2 innings on the mound. He would finish second on the team with 14 holds in relief while the team would go 27-14 in games that Willeman pitched in during 2024.

Willeman originally joined the Explorers prior to the 2024 season, following a year in the Miami Marlins organization. Willeman was selected in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Kent State University, where he played all three of his college years. He played with the Dodgers system from 2018-2021 before joining the Kansas City Royals organization for one season in 2022 then another season in the Miami Marlins organization. Willeman attended Napoleon High School in Ohio before his time in college, posting a 0.63 ERA with 121 strikeouts as a senior.

The Explorers are set to face the Winnipeg Goldeyes tonight in a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m.at Lewis and Clark Park.

