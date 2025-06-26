Saltdogs Rally Falls Short

June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 7-5 loss to the Kansas City Monarchs, Thursday night at Haymarket Park. Lincoln battled back from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. However, the Monarchs plated two runs in the top of the ninth and held off the Saltdogs to take the final game of the series. With the loss, Lincoln had its seven-game home winning streak come to an end, as well.

Kansas City (26-15) scored seven runs, off nine hits, with no errors. Lincoln (21-23) plated five runs, with nine hits, and committed one error, in a game that lasted three hours and sixteen minutes, in front of 2,580 fans.

The Monarchs started the scoring in the top of the fourth inning. Facing Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas, Kansas City's John Nogowski drew a leadoff walk. Then, Jorge Bonifacio singled. The next batter, Robbie Glendinning singled, to load the bases. Then, Blake Rutherford drew a bases loaded walk, to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Alvaro Gonzalez singled, scoring Bonifacio, to make it 2-0. Then, Josh Bissonette hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Glendinning, to make it 3-0. Two batters later, Christopher Familia hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Rutherford, to put the Monarchs ahead, 4-0.

Kansas City extended the lead in the top of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Karan Patel, Alvaro Gonzalez drew a one-out walk. Two batters later, Ryan Leitch walked. Then, Christopoher Familia hit a single, driving in Gonzalez, to put Kansas City ahead, 5-0.

Lincoln got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Monarch reliever Leam Mendez, Drew DeVine delivered a one-out triple. Then, Rolando Espinosa grounded out to shortstop, scoring DeVine, to make it a 5-1 game.

The biggest inning for the Saltdogs occurred in the bottom of the eighth. Against Kansas City reliever Daniel Martinez, Kyle Battle doubled, with one out. Then, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring Battle, to make it 5-2. Yusniel Diaz and Clint Coulter drew back-to-back walks. Then, Drew DeVine singled, scoring Castillo, to make it 5-3. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa, doubled, driving home pinch-runner Jack Cone and Coulter, to tie the score at 5-5.

In the top of the ninth, Kansas City recaptured the lead. Against Lincoln reliver Connor Langrell, Jorge Bonifacio and Robbie Glendinning drew back-to-back one-out walks. Then, Blake Rutherford singled scoring Bonifacio, and with some confusion among the infield, Glendinning scored, to make it a 7-5 Monarchs lead.

Lincoln attempted to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Facing Kansas City reliever Jeff Hakanson, Neyfy Castillo singled, with one out. However, Hakanson struck out Jack Cone, then got Clint Coulter to hit into a game-ending fielder's choice.

Kansas City starter Julian Garcia pitched 5.0 innings, giving up no runs, off two hits, struck out nine and walked two. Leam Mendez pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run off two hits and struck out two. Daniel Martinez pitched 0.1 inning, giving up four runs, off four hits, struck out one and walked one. Jeff Hakanson (2-1) earned the win, pitching 1.2 innings, giving up one hit, struck out two, and walked one.

Saltdogs' starter Jhon Vargas pitched 4.0 innings, giving up four runs, off five hits, struck out three and walked three. Karan Patel pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run, off one hit, struck out one and walked two. Gaylon Viney pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out one. Peyton Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and one walk. Connor Langrell (0-1) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up two runs off one hit, struck out one and walked three.

Offensively for Kansas City, Christopher Familia was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Blake Rutherford was 1-for-4 and drove in three runs. Alvaro Gonzalez was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Josh Bissonette was 1-for-3 and drove in one run.

For Lincoln, Neyfy Castillo and Drew DeVine both went 3-for-4 with an RBI, each. Rolando Espinosa was 1-for-4 and drove in three runs.

Kansas City will host the Gary Southshore Railcats in a three-game series, beginning Friday.

Lincoln continues its nine-game homestand by beginning a three-game weekend series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Friday night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. LHP Greg Loukinen (2-4, 5.54 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Orlando Rodriguez (1-3, 5.45 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming live at www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Friday night's game is " Free Shirt Friday" sponsored by Abante Marketing, highlighting Lincoln Manager #29, Brett Jodie. It's also "Health & Wellness Night" sponsored by Nebraska Orthopaedic Center. In addition, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank Drive will be held at Haymarket Park, during the day, from 12pm-5pm. Fans that donate blood may receive up to 4 FREE tickets to the ball game. Plus, there will be Post-Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







