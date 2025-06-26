Chris Coste Earns 250th Win, RedHawks Come Back to Beat Milkmen

June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got timely hitting and more great pitching Wednesday night to pick up a 6-1 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the win, RedHawks manager Chris Coste picked up his 250th win as full-time manager.

Kolby Kiser gave up only one run in six innings pitched to earn the win on the hill, and eight RedHawks batters tallied at least a hit in the contest.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Fargo-Moorhead capitalized on a Juan Fernandez lead-off triple and a pair of Milkmen errors to score twice and jump into the lead for the first time in the contest.

Lamar Sparks knocked in two more runs in the seventh to highlight a three-run inning, and Derek Maiben brought home a run with a hit - one of his three in the contest - in the eighth to extend the lead to 6-1.

Parker Harm, Naswell Paulino and Colten Davis each threw scoreless, hitless innings to finish off the night for Fargo-Moorhead.

The RedHawks and Milkmen will finish a four-game series on Thursday afternoon in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.







