Colt the Bat Dog Returns to the Diamond with the DockHounds

June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, WI - Fans of the Lake Country DockHounds are in for a tail-wagging treat as Colt the Bat Dog returns to the field for another exciting summer of baseball! A beloved part of the DockHounds family since the team's inaugural season, Colt is now in his fourth season as the team's official bat dog, delighting fans with his hustle, charm, and signature bat-fetching skills.

"Colt has been an amazing addition to our team," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the Lake Country DockHounds. "There is a level of entertainment, but also pure professionalism, that Colt brings to our games and to our fans."

Colt, who began his bat dog career in 2016, is among the original professional bat dogs in the country and is the first ever border collie bat dog. Trained from the start by his owner, Kate Bucci, of KC-K9 Dog Training Academy, Colt has become a fixture in the world of minor league baseball and a fan favorite at WBC Park.

Fans can catch Colt in action retrieving bats during the first three innings of DockHounds home games on the following dates:

Saturday, July 5

Wednesday, July 16

Saturday, August 16

Sunday, August 24

Looking ahead, 2026 will be a milestone year as Colt celebrates his 10th season as a bat dog and the DockHounds ring in their 5th season as a team - a perfect pairing of pup and team history.

Come early, cheer loud, and don't miss your chance to see one of baseball's most iconic canine companions in action!

