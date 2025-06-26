Ten Things to Know in the American Association: Last Week in June

MOORHEAD, Minn. - As the calendar flips to July, the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) races tighten in both Divisions. All regular season games in the MLB Partner League remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Kansas City area native and Monarchs right-handed pitcher Tyler McKay (1-1, 7 saves, 2.40 ERA 15 K in 15 IP) signed with Puebla in the Mexican League on Saturday, becoming the 13th Monarchs player to sign with an affiliated or Mexican League team since the end of the 2024 season. Former Monarchs outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola will be the Raymore, Mo., native's teammate in Puebla. Additionally, four 2025 Monarchs have had their contracts transferred to MLB organizations, including pitchers Josh Bortka (Twins) and Jake Brentz (Cubs) along with infielder Matt Higgins (Phillies) and utility player Peyton Holt (Reds).

Sioux Falls Canaries slugger Josh Rehwaldt and Kane County Cougars starter Konnor Ash won the American Association's Carbliss batter and pitcher of the week for the week ending 6/22, the league announced Monday. Rehwaldt led the league in hitting last week, going 13-for-25 (.520) including two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI. Last Wednesday against Gary SouthShore, Ash went seven innings allowing just one run on two hits and striking out 10 while walking one.

The Sioux City Explorers and the rest of the AAPB mourned the passing of longtime former voice of the X's, Dave Nitz, who passed away on Tuesday 82 after a long illness.

Chambers of commerce from across Northwest Indiana will gather for an evening of baseball at the U.S. Steel Yard, home to the Gary SouthShore RailCats, July 9, Northwest Indiana Business reported.

The Canaries went for sartorial splendor on Saturday, donning sleeveless jerseys for their game against Fargo-Moorhead

The Chicago Dogs, winners of four straight and nine of 10 through Sunday (now) five straight and 10 of 11) have surged to the top of the AAPB Power Rankings, ahead of Sioux Falls, former #1 Kansas City, Sioux City and Lake Country rounding out the top five.

Both the East and West Division races show logjams near the top, with virtual ties for first and three or fewer games separating the top three teams in both tables. The top seeds in each division (currently Chicago and Kansas City) at the conclusion of the regular season will choose their respective first-round opponents from among the other three playoff teams in that division.

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

The Kansas City Monarchs celebrate their connection with the Univ. of Kansas with an appearance by KU legend Ochai Agbaji on Friday and show they "Believe" with Ted Lasso Night on Saturday, including a costume contest and mustache giveaway.

Kane County will give away a Nintendo Switch on Video Game Night on Friday and fill some "Blank Space" with a pregame concert from Sparks Fly: The T Swift Experience on Eras Night on Saturday. Then on Sunday, the Cougars will auction specialty SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys as part of the themed day.

Independence Day and Canada Day celebrations are on tap in Gary SouthShore (Tuesday through July 3), Winnipeg (Tuesday), Lake Country (Tuesday through July 6) and Sioux Falls (July 4-6)

Cleburne invites fans to support Hope Is Strong Ministries while enjoying a fun night at the ballpark on God Bless Texas Night on Saturday.

Media interest in AAPB remains strong. Some of the recent articles on teams include:

Vanity Fair offered this look at the origins of J.D. Scholten's Senate campaign as he continues to pitch for Sioux City.

The Canadian Baseball Network chronicled the Goldeyes' baseball clinic in Nunavut last week. The site also noted the team's celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Saturday. the day.

The Bird's Eye View Podcast also talked about Winnipeg's clinic with general manager Andrew Collier.

We mentioned former Chicago Dogs knuckleballer Kenny Serwa recently here, and last week The Athletic profiled one of the few pros still throwing the pitch competitively.

97ZOKonline and a few other Townsquare Media sites implore local fans to enjoy affordable family outings at Chicago Dogs and Kane County Cougars games when they can.

Sioux Falls Canaries Director of Marketing and Engagement Ali Gabriel joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Canaries' upcoming homestand.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has taken notice of Kansas City shortstop's Josh Bissonette's huge season to date.

The Orlando Sentinel noted Jabari Henry's AAPB home run record and popularity in Sioux Falls in its area roundup.







