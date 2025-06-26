5 Run 5th Inning Too Much for Cleburne to Overcome

June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne, Texas - The bats remained hot for the Lake Country DockHounds in a 10-6 win over the Cleburne Railroaders to grab the first two games down south.

On the first pitch of the game, Daunte Stuart doubled off the wall to extend his hitting streak to 11 for the second time this month. Luke Roskam doubled for his sixth extra-base hit in the last six games to get Lake Country on the board. Then, in Imanol Vargas' first at-bat as a DockHound, he went deep the other way to make it 3-0.

After Cleburne grabbed its first lead of the series in the third inning, the DockHounds punched back immediately. A Stuart walk extended the inning for Brian Rey, who singled home a pair and regained the lead.

In the fifth inning, Railroaders starter retired the leadoff batter, but that didn't stop Lake Country from scoring five runs. Ray Zuberer III and Aaron Hill singles plated Vargas to start the scoring, and the first of two Hayden Dunhurst walks loaded the bases again, this time for Daunte Stuart. He once again went after the first pitch and brought home two more runs. Another Rey single and a Roskam sacrifice fly added two more runs, which were enough to hold off the dangerous Cleburne offense.

The DockHounds bullpen covered the entire second half of the game while allowing only one hit without issuing a run. JT Moeller recorded five out while facing just four batters, Trey Riley pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning before Jake Cantleberry and Eric Torres both struck out two.

Kyle Lobstein will make his second start with the DockHounds Thursday night, going for at least a split of the series in Cleburne.







