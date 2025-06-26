Lincoln Hits Four Homers in Series-Clinching Win

June 26, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs extended their winning streak to five straight games, helped by four home runs Wednesday night in a 12-1 victory over the Kansas City Monarchs, at Haymarket Park. Neyfy Castillo, Rolando Espinosa, Yusniel Diaz and Clint Coulter all homered while Dylan Castaneda picked up his first win on the mound. Lincoln won its seventh straight game at Haymarket Park, and moved within one game of a .500 record, on the season.

Lincoln (21-22) scored twelve runs off 16 hits, with no errors. Kansas City (25-15) plated one run off six hits, with no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-seven minutes, in front of 2,518 fans.

The scoring for the Saltdogs began in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Monarchs starter Josh Hendrickson, Neyfy Castillo led off the inning by hitting a 1-0 pitch deep, over the left field wall for a home run, to make it 1-0. Yusniel Diaz singled. Then, three batters later, Rolando Espinosa hit his team-leading ninth home run of the year, to make it a 3-0 Saltdogs lead.

In the bottom of the third, Neyfy Castillo drew a two-out walk. Then, Yusinel Diaz hit the first pitch from Hendrickson, over the wall in left field, for a two-run home run, making the score, 5-0.

The big inning for the Saltdogs came in the bottom of the fifth. Lincoln sent twelve batters to the plate and scored seven runs, to blow the game open. Brody Fahr led off by getting hit by a pitch. Then, Kyle Battle singled, to put runners at first and third. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo, hit a high fly ball to left field, which Jorge Bonafacio caught, stealing a second home run away from Castillo for the first out. Fahr scored on the sacrifice fly, to make it 6-0. Two batters later, Clint Coulter hit the first pitch from Hendrickson, the opposite way, and into the Pepsi Home Run Terrance in right-center field, for a two-run home run, to make it an 8-0 Lincoln lead. Kansas City went to the bullpen and brought in Rane Pfeifer to pitch. The first batter, Drew DeVine, singled. Then, Rolando Espinosa struck out, but advanced to first on a wild pitch. Then, Max Hewitt singled, scoring DeVine, to make it 9-0. A wild pitch scored Espinosa to make it a 10-0, Lincoln lead. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. drove in a run with a base hit, to make it 11-0. Brody Fahr doubled, then a wild pitch scored Bautista, Jr, to make it a 12-0 Lincoln lead.

The Monarchs avoided the shutout by scoring in the top of the sixth. Joshuan Sandoval led off the inning with a double, against Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda. Three batters later, John Nogowski singled, scoring Sandoval, to make the score 12-1.

The score remained the same going into the top of the ninth. Jacob Roberts came on to pitch and retired the side, getting Alvaro Gonzalez to ground out to first base, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda (1-2) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up one run off five hits, struck out four and walked one. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning, struck out two and walked one. Petyon Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit. Jacob Roberts pitched a clean ninth inning.

Kansas City starter Josh Hendrickson (4-2) took the loss, pitching 4.2 innings, giving up eight runs off nine hits, struck out four and walked one. Rane Pfeifer pitched 0.1 inning, giving up four runs off four hits, struck out two and walked one. Jackson Sigman pitched 2.0 innings, yielding two hits and struck out one. Jace Bauman pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit and recorded one strike out.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Neyfy Castillo was 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs. Yusniel Diaz went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run. Clint Coulter was 2-for-5 with a two-run home run. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run. Max Hewitt was 3-for-3 and drove in one run.

For the Monarchs, John Nogowski was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Lincoln claimed the first two games of the series and will try for the sweep, tomorrow night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. RHP Jhon Vargas (2-0, 2.65 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Kansas City will counter with RHP Julian Garcia (4-1, 3.72 ERA). The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with audio streaming live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

In addition, the Cornhusker State Games Torch Run, will take place.







