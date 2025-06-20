Saltdogs' Offense Explodes in Series Opener

Lincoln, Nebraska - For the second time in a game this season, the Lincoln Saltdogs had every batter in their lineup record a hit, plus eight of the nine batters drove in runs in a 17-7 victory over the Kane County Cougars, Friday night at Haymarket Park. Kyle Battle and Danny Bautista, Jr. both homered for Lincoln in the victory.

Lincoln (17-22) scored 17 runs, off 15 hits with no errors. Kane County (16-21) plated seven runs, with eight hits, and committed one error, in game that lasted two hours and fifty-eight minutes, in front of 6,091 fans.

The Saltdogs took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Facing Kane County starter Jack Fox, Kyle Battle doubled, with two outs. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo hit a routine pop-up to Galli Cribbs, Jr., at shortstop, who dropped the ball, allowing Battle to score, to make it 1-0, Lincoln.

Kane County got the offense going in the top of the fifth inning. Facing Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas, Todd Lott led off the inning with a double. Then, Armond Upshaw hit into a fielder's choice, as Lott was tagged out in a rundown between second and third. Tripp Clark singled. Then, Upshaw stole third base. Two batters later, C.J. Valdez hit a Vargas 2-1 pitch, and wrapped it just inside the left-field foul pole for a three-run home run, to put the Cougars ahead, 3-1.

Josh Allen extended the lead for the Cougars in the top of the sixth. He swung at the first pitch of the inning, from Vargas, and hit it deep, over the left-field fence for a solo home run, to put Kane County ahead, 4-1.

Lincoln responded emphatically in the bottom of the sixth. Neyfy Castillo led off the inning by drawing a walk. Two batters, later, Clint Coulter singled. Then, Drew DeVine singled, bringing home Castillo, to make it 4-2. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa flew out to left for the second out, and the Cougars went to the bullpen, bringing in Jordan Martinson. The first batter he faced, Max Hewitt, singled, scoring Coulter, to make it 4-3. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Brody Fahr, singled, scoring DeVine, to tie the score at 4-4. Kane County went to the bullpen again, bringing in Logan Nissen. On the first pitch Nissen threw, Kyle Battle swung, and hit it over the left-centerfield wall for a grand slam home run, to put Lincoln ahead, 8-4.

The Saltdogs kept up the scoring surge in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Clint Coulter singled. Then, Drew DeVine reached with a base on balls. The next batter, Rolando Espinosa, singled, scoring Coulter, to make it 9-4. DeVine advanced to third on a wild pitch. Then, Max Hewitt delivered a two-rbi single, scoring DeVine and Espinosa, to make it 11-4. The Cougars went to the bullpen and brought in Zach Veen. On a 2-2 pitch, Danny Bautista, Jr. homered to left field, to make it a 13-4, Lincoln lead. Brody Fahr drew a walk, and advanced on a wild pitch. Then, Kyle Battle walked. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring Fahr, to make it a 14-4, Saltdogs lead. Kane County went to the bullpen one more time, bringing in position player, Claudio Finol, to pitch. The first batter, Yusniel Diaz, singled, scoring Battle, to make it 15-4. After Clint Coulter was hit by a pitch, Drew DeVine delivered a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Castillo, to make it a 16-4, Lincoln lead.

In the top of the eighth, Kane County's Marcus Chiu led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch from Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts. Two batters later, Armond Upshaw drew a walk. Then, Tripp Clark hit a Roberts 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a three-run home run, to make the score, 16-7.

Lincoln scored one more run in the bottom of the eighth. Max Hewitt led of the inning with a walk. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. was hit by a pitch. After Brody Fahr hit into a 4-6-3 ground out double play, Kyle Battle drew a walk. Then, Neyfy Catillo singled, scoring Hewitt, to make it 17-7.

In the top of the ninth, Roberts struck out the side, to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Jhon Vargas (2-0) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up four runs, off six hits and struck out six. Gaylon Viney pitched 0.1 inning, giving up one hit, with two walks. Matt Mullenbach pitched 0.2 innings and struck out one. Jacob Roberts pitched 2.0 innings, giving up three runs, off one hit, struck out four and walked one.

Kane County starter Jack Fox pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four runs, three earned, off five hits, struck out seven and walked three. Jordan Martinson (1-1) took the loss, facing three batters, giving up three runs, off two hits, and walked one. Logan Nissen pitched 0.2 innings, yielding five runs, off four hits, and walked one. Zach Veen faced four batters, giving up four runs, off two hits, and walked two. Claudio Finol pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one run, off two hits, and walked two.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Brody Fahr was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Kyle Battle was 3-for-5 with a grand-slam home run. Neyfy Castillo was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Yusniel Diaz was 1-for-5 and drove in one run. Clint Coulter was 2-for-3. Drew DeVine went 1-for-3 with two RBI's. Rolando Espinosa was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Max Hewitt, in his season debut, went 3-for-4 with three RBI's.

For the Cougars, Josh Allen was 1-for-5 with a solo home run. Tripp Clark was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run. C.J. Valdez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run. Galli Cribbs, Jr. was 2-for-4.

The two teams will play the second game of the weekend series, Saturday night at Haymarket Park, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. LHP Greg Loukinen (1-4, 6.75 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Kane County will throw RHP Chris Mazza (2-3, 3.96 ERA). The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with live audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

