Shed Long Jr. Plays Hero

June 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - Last night was a fun one at La Moderna Field, as Shed Long Jr. called game, with a walk-off home run to lead off the ninth. The Railroaders grabbed their third straight victory over the Kansas City Monarchs 3-2, to improve to 21-16 on the year.

It was the pitching that had the upper hand in this one, after Austin Faith turned in an extremely hard fought outing. Faith went 6.2 innings, allowing just two runs, and stranding 11 batters on base while throwing 123 pitches. Taylor Broadway was lights out from the bullpen, as he recorded seven outs to finish the game, and allowed just one baserunner. The two combined to strand 14 Monarch baserunners.

After the offensive explosion we had gotten over the first two games of the series, this was the cleanest ball game played by both sides. As we are only halfway through the homestand, the Railroaders have already clinched at least a series tie over a team that entered as the best in the league.

The series continues tonight at 7:06 from the Pasta Bowl, with Friday Night Fireworks presented by La Moderna. Get your tickets while you can at https://www.tixr.com/groups/railroaders .







American Association Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.