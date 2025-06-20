Down But Never Out: DockHounds Storm Back to Beat Milkmen

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds rallied from down five runs to throttle the Milwaukee Milkmen on Friday, winning the series opener 12-6.

Daunte Stuart led the game off with a single and scored on a passed ball in the first inning before the Milkmen rallied for six runs in the top of the second.

From there, the pitching staff would blank Milwaukee the rest of the way and it would be up to the offense to rally back.

Stuart led off the third with another single, stole second base, and scored on a ground-rule double from Luke Roskam.

The next inning, Ray Zuberer III hit a leadoff single, giving way to Adam Cootway who clubbed his first professional home run. Hayden Dunhurst walked and Brian Rey doubled before Roskam added two more RBI on a single to right-center field to tie the game at six runs apiece.

Lake Country would outdo themselves in the sixth inning; a six-run rally was started by Rey's eighth home run of the year. Ryan Hernandez walked before Demetrius Sims launched his fifth long ball. Aaron Hill was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a Dunhurst single. Cootway kept the line moving with a walk and crossed home plate right in front of Dunhurst on Rey's two-RBI knock, his second hit of the inning.

All things said and done, the DockHounds rallied for eleven unanswered runs at home, the largest comeback this season.

"We needed this type of production, there's no need we can't build off of this momentum," said Rey. "I just wanted to keep it easy with my approach, and I got some pitches to hit. I'm just happy I was able to execute."

Jacob Nix lasted four innings in his start; he was tagged for the six earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four.

Bryce Bonnin set the tone for the bullpen, striking out four through two innings and securing the win. Trey Riley, Will Sandy, and Eric Torres each threw a scoreless frame and each collected an additional strikeout as well.

"Seeing each other deal on the mound like we've been doing...it's exciting", said Bonnin. "It helps boost the whole staff's confidence."

Lake Country (20-16) hosts Milwaukee (15-22) on Saturday with a 5:35p first pitch scheduled at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Brett Conine takes the ball for the DockHounds.







