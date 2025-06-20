Lincoln Splits Twin-Bill with DockHounds

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin- The Lincoln Saltdogs split a doubleheader with the Lake Country DockHounds,Thursday, at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Lincoln won game one 4-0, while Lake Country won the second game 6-4. Lincoln claimed both series from the DockHounds, this season, and won four out of six games, in the season series.

Game One:

Nate Blain picked up the win pitching five scoreless innings and Brody Fahr homered, sparking Lincoln toward the victory.

Lincoln scored four runs, off seven hits, with no errors. Lake Country had no runs, with four hits, and committed one error, in a game that lasted one hour and fifty-eight minutes in front of 1,021 fans.

The Saltdogs scored in the top of the first. With two outs, Kyle Battle hit a fly ball to right field, off Lake Country starter Kelvon Pilot, which right-fielder Eury Perez dropped on the warning track. The next batter, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring Battle, to make it 1-0.

Lincoln extended the lead in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Rolando Espinosa drew a walk, then stole second base. Jack Cone reached on an infield single, putting runners at first and third. Then, Espinosa scored on a wild pitch, to put Lincoln ahead, 2-0.

In the top of the seventh, the Saltdogs doubled the lead. Facing reliever Jake Cantleberry, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled with two outs. Then, Brody Fahr hit the first pitch from Cantleberry over the right field wall for a home run, putting Lincoln up, 4-0.

With the lead in the bottom of the seventh, Dutch Landis came on to pitch. Leadoff batter Aaron Hill drew a walk, then stole second base. After Demetrius Sims struck out swinging, Eury Perez popped up to Landis in foul territory for the second out. Then, pinch-hitter Adam Cootway drew a walk. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Matt Mullenbach, who struck out Daunte Stuart looking, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain (4-2) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up no runs, four hits, struck out four and walked one. Connor Langrell pitched 1.0 inning, striking out one and walking one. Dutch Landis pitched 0.2 innings, striking out one and walking two. Matt Mullenbach (1) earned the save, pitching 0.1 inning with a strikeout.

Lake Country starter Kelvan Pilot (1-3) took the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, off five hits, struck out six and walked one. Jake Cantleberry pitched 1.0 inning, giving up two runs, off two hits, and struck out three.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-4. Brody Fahr was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

Game Two:

Lake Country battled back from a 4-2 deficit to defeat Lincoln, 6-4. Luke Roskam hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, to put the DockHounds ahead, to stay.

Lake Country (19-16) scored six runs, off seven hits, with no errors. Lincoln (16-22) plated four runs, off six hits, and committed one error, in a game that lasted two hours and thirteen minutes in front of 1,047 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the top of the first, again. Facing DockHounds starter Kyle Lobstein, Brody Fahr doubled, with one out, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Neyfy Castillo drew a walk, then stole second. The next batter, Yusniel Diaz, doubled, driving home Fahr and Castillo, to make it a 2-0, Lincoln lead.

The DockHounds tied the game in the bottom of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda, Demetrius Sims led off with a single. Then, Aaron Hill doubled, to put runners at second and third. Then, Adam Cootway singled, scoring Sims and Hill, to tie the score at 2-2.

Lincoln recaptured the lead in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Clint Coulter hit a Lobstein 3-1 pitch over the batter's eye in center field, for his first home run as a Saltdog, to put Lincoln ahead, 3-2.

The Saltdogs extended the lead in the top of the fifth. Facing Lake Country reliever Connor Fenlong, Rolando Espinosa led off the inning with a walk. Then, Matt Phipps singled. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr. hit into a fielder's choice, forcing out Phipps at second and putting runners at first and third. Then, Brody Fahr singled, scoring Espinosa, to make it a 4-2, Lincoln lead.

Lake Country tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Luke Roskam doubled. Then, Ryan Hernandez singled, scoring Roskam, to make it 4-3. The next batter, Demetrius Sims was hit by a pitch, to put runners at first and second. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Franny Cobos, who struck out Aaron Hill, looking. The next two batters, Adam Cootway and Eury Perez drew walks, to load the bases. Then, Ryan Hernandez scored on a wild pitch, to tie the score at 4-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, The DockHounds took the lead for good. Facing Lincoln reliever, Peyton Cariaco, Duante Stuart led off the inning with a fly ball to left, which Neyfy Castillo dropped on the warning track. After striking out pinch-hitter Ray Zuberer, Luke Roskam hit a Cariaco 1-1 pitch over the left field fence for a two-run home run, to put Lake Country ahead, 6-4.

In the top of the seventh, Robert Gsellman came on to pitch for the DockHounds. Rolando Espinosa led off the inning with a single. The next batter, Matt Phipps hit a broken-bat liner, which Aaron Hill caught at third, and doubled off Espinosa for the second out. Then, Gsellman got Danny Bautista, Jr. to ground out to shortstop, to end the game.

Lake Country starter Kyle Lobstein pitched 4.0 innings, giving up three runs off three hits, struck out four and walked one. Connor Fenlong pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one run off two hits and walked one. Trey Riley (1-0) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, striking out one and walked one. Robert Gsellman (1) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and gave up one hit.

Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four runs, off six hits, struck out two and walked two. Franny Cobos pitched 0.2 innings, struck out two and walked two. Peyton Cariaco (0-1) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up two runs, off one hit, and struck out one.

Offensively for the DockHounds, Luke Roskam was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run. Ryan Hernandez was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Adam Cootway was 1-for-2 and drove in two runs.

For Lincoln, Brody Fahr was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Yusniel Diaz was 1-for-2 with two runs batted in. Clint Coulter was 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

Lake Country will begin a three-game series, by hosting Milwaukee, on Friday.

Lincoln returns home to open a nine-game homestand, beginning with the Kane County Cougars on Friday night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. RHP Jhon Vargas (1-0, 0.82 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Jack Fox (1-1, 4.32 ERA) will throw for Kane County. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Friday's game is "Farmers Appreciation Night", sponsored by AKRS Equipment. Farmers Appreciation Jerseys will be worn by the Saltdogs. Jersey auction proceeds will benefit the Nebraska Future Farmers of America Foundation. Fans can bid online for the jerseys by going to: www.saltdogs.com/bid. The auction will remain open until 12 noon, on Saturday. It is also "Fireworks Friday", with a fireworks extravaganza, after the game. In addition, it is "Free Shirt Friday". Kyle Battle replica t-shirts will be thrown into the crowd, in between innings, sponsored by Abante Cricket. There will also be a Farmers Market on the Haymarket Park concourse, throughout the game.







