DockHounds Split Doubleheader

June 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds split Thursday's doubleheader with the Lincoln Saltdogs, dropping game 1, 4-0, before coming from behind in game 2, 6-4.

Lincoln scratched one run across in each of the first and fourth innings (only the fourth-inning run was earned) off of Kelvan Pilot before two more earned runs in the seventh off of Jake Cantleberry.

Pilot's day ended with a six-inning loss of five hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Cantleberry struck out three batters but surrendered the final two runs in his frame.

Daunte Stuart, Brian Rey, Demetrius Sims, and Hayden Dunhurst each had a Lake Country hit in game one and Aaron Hill swiped his 13th bag of the year. Ryan Hernandez contributed two walks as well.

In the second game, Lincoln rallied for two runs in the first frame against southpaw starter Kyle Lobstein. The DockHounds responded and tied the game in the second inning after a two-RBI single from Adam Cootway in his first professional start.

"It's a jump [from Division III UW-Whitewater to the American Association], but I know I can compete here...I'm here for a reason," said Cootway. "I just want to go up there and do damage, whatever that means in the moment."

The Saltdogs added a third and fourth run in the fourth and chased Lobstein from the game. The lefty's three runs were all earned on three hits and a walk while striking out four.

Connor Fenlong allowed one run in his lone frame of work in the fifth inning before Luke Roskam hit a double in the bottom of the inning and scored on Hernandez's RBI single. Hernandez later came around and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at four runs apiece.

After a scoreless sixth inning from Trey Riley, Stuart reached on an error and Roskam came to the plate. The former Saltdog crushed his third home run of the year to deep left field for the first Lake Country lead of the series.

"I was just looking for something that I could get the barrel to," said Roskam. "The double before was the same approach, I'm trying to be simple up there."

Robert Gsellman notched the save, his first since 2022 in a 1-2-3 inning.

Lake Country (19-16) renews the American Association's Wisconsin Rivalry this weekend against the Milwaukee Milkmen (15-21).

MLB Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers headlines 'Mystery Fingers Night' presented by Stamas Dentistry on Friday night. The first 500 fans will receive either a Rollie Fingers-style foam mustache or a surprise foam finger from a mystery baseball team. Fans will be treated to a special evening honoring one of the greatest relief pitchers in the history of baseball, with fun activities and giveaways throughout the night.

First pitch Friday is at 6:35 pm.







