Late-Inning Heroics Lift Goldeyes Past Canaries

June 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Tanner O'Tremba of the Winnipeg Goldeyes receives high fives in the dugout

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (17-19) delivered a thrilling comeback Thursday evening at Blue Cross Park, defeating the Sioux Falls Canaries (20-17) 8-7 to claim their third consecutive series victory.

The Goldeyes got on the board early when Matthew Warkentin's RBI single brought home Ramón Bramasco in the bottom of the first.

Sioux Falls responded in the third, plating four runs to take a 4-1 lead. Calvin Estrada's RBI double tied the game, and Matt Ruiz followed with a three-run homer to left-centre.

Winnipeg answered swiftly. In the home half of the third, Tanner O'Tremba launched a three-run shot over the left-centre field wall, scoring Roby Enríquez and Max Murphy to tie the game 4-4.

The Canaries regained the lead on solo home runs- one from Josh Rehwaldt in the fifth and another from Scott Combs in the sixth- to make it 6-4.

The Goldeyes clawed back in the seventh. Andy Armstrong's bloop single scored Braxton Turner, and Enríquez delivered a game-tying RBI single to left.

Sioux Falls briefly pulled ahead again in the eighth on Combs' second homer of the night. But the Goldeyes refused to go quietly. Keshawn Lynch chopped an RBI single to score pinch-runner Jacob Robson and tie it 7-7. With the bases loaded, Enríquez hit a fielder's choice that led to a dropped ball at second, allowing Lynch to cross the plate with the eventual winning run.

Mitchell Lambson started for Winnipeg, allowing five runs on eight hits over five innings. The bullpen trio of Ryder Yakel, Ben Onyshko (W, 1-0), and Trevor Brigden (S, 2) combined to secure the win, with Brigden striking out two in the ninth for his second save.

Tanner Brown went six strong innings for Sioux Falls, striking out nine while allowing four runs. Ryan Richardson (2-2) was tagged with the loss in relief.

Earlier in the day, the Goldeyes announced the release of right-handed pitcher JJ Echevarría.

The homestand continues Friday at 7:00 p.m. CDT, when the Goldeyes open a weekend series against the Sioux City Explorers. Luke Boyd (1-2, 2.75 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg, while Zach Willeman (3-2, 2.72 ERA) will go for Sioux City.

