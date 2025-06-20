Garcia Digs Deep, Monarchs Top Cleburne

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Julian Garcia has come through for the Kansas City Monarchs all season long. He did it again on Friday night.

With Kansas City's bullpen depleted, the Monarchs' ace of staff struck out 13 batters over seven-plus innings as the Monarchs doubled up the Cleburne Railroaders 10-5 from La Moderna Field.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Monarchs (23-13), who remain a half-game out of first place in the American Association West.

Garcia allowed a two-run homer to Kyle Martin in the first. From there the right-hander surrendered just three hits (all singles) across his next 6.2 innings, walking just one.

"I just wanted to give us a chance," Garcia said. "That first inning, they hit that home run, and I kind of just locked in."

Kansas City tied the game in the fourth on a pair of two-out RBI singles from Christopher Familia and Josh Bissonette. It was Familia's first RBI as a Monarch in his third game with the team.

A bases-loaded walk from Blake Rutherford gave the Monarchs a 3-2 lead in the fifth. It was the final run charged to Cleburne starter Cristian Lopez, who gave up six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

ÃÃÂlvaro Gonzalez made it 4-2 with an RBI single in the sixth, and Kansas City broke the game open in the seventh. The Monarchs drew four consecutive walks to open up the frame, with Ryan Leitch supplying a two-run double to make it 8-2.

Martin hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth off Kansas City reliever Leam Mendez. He now leads the American Association with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs.

The Monarchs plated a pair against Cleburne outfielder Steven Rivas in the top of the ninth before an RBI knock from Korry Howell off Monarchs righty Zac Reininger brought the game to its final score.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Railroaders meet for Game 5 of their six-game series Saturday night at 7:06 p.m.

Patrick Pridgen will start for Kansas City against Cleburne's Mike Shawaryn. Monarchs fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







