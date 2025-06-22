Saltdogs Complete Sweep of Cougars

June 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - On a hot, humid, and windy afternoon at Haymarket Park, the Lincoln Saltdogs battled back to defeat the Kane County Cougars 6-5, Sunday. The victory secured Lincoln's first series sweep of an opponent, this season, plus the Saltdogs took the season series from the defending American Association Wolff Cup champions. Johnny Blake pitched five innings for the victory and Drew DeVine drove in three runs, leading Lincoln, to the win.

Lincoln (19-22) scored six runs, off five hits, with no errors. Kane County (16-23) recorded five runs, off seven hits, with no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-five minutes, in front of 2,011 fans, at Haymarket Park.

The Saltdogs took an early lead by plating three first-inning runs. Brody Fahr drew a walk from Kane County starter Jake Stevenson, with one out. Then, Rolando Espinosa was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Clint Coulter, walked, to load the bases. Then, a passed ball allowed Fahr to score, to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Drew DeVine hit a single, scoring Espinosa and Coulter, to put Lincoln ahead, 3-0.

Kane County jumped on the board in the top of the second. Facing Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, with one out, Nick Dalesandro was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Oscar Santos, hit a Blake 2-1 pitch just over the top of the wall in left field, for a two-run home run, to make the score, 3-2.

The Cougars tied the game in the top of the third. With one out, Marcus Chiu drew a walk. Then, Todd Lott singled. Two batters later, Nick Dalesandro drew a walk, to load the bases. The next batter, Oscar Stevens, singled to left, scoring Chiu. Rolando Espinosa's throw from left field to home was in time for Griffin Everitt to tag out Todd Lott for the final out of the inning, however, Kane County evened the score at 3-3.

In the top of the fifth, the Cougars grabbed their first lead. Josh Allen led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then, Marcus Chiu did the same, to put runners at first and second. The next batter, Todd Lott, hit a two-run double to the left-centerfield gap, to put the Cougars ahead, 5-3.

Lincoln recaptured the lead in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Rolando Espinosa drew a walk against reliever Jordan Martinson, then stole second base. Two batters later, Neyfy Castillo drew a walk. Then, Drew DeVine singled, scoring Espinosa, to make it 5-4. The next batter, Max Hewitt doubled off the left field wall, scoring Castillo and DeVine, putting Lincoln ahead, 6-5.

The score remained the same going into the top of the ninth inning. Lincoln reliever Dutch Landis got Marcus Chiu to line out to third for the first out, induced Todd Lott to fly out to center field for the second out, then struck out Armond Upshaw, swinging, to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Johnny Blake (3-0) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up five runs, off five hits, struck out eight and walked four. Karan Patel pitched 1.0 inning, striking out two and walked one. Dylan Beck pitched 1.0 inning, striking out two. Connor Langrell pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two hits, struck out one and walked one. Dutch Landis (5) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and striking out one.

Kane County starter Jake Stevenson pitched 2.0 innings, giving up three runs, off two hits, struck out four and walked three. Jordan Martinson (1-2) took the loss, pitching 2.2 innings, giving up three runs, off three hits, struck out four and walked two. Logan Nissen pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one and walked one. Jake Gozzo pitched 2.0 innings, struck out four and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Drew DeVine was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Max Hewitt was 1-for-4 with two RBI's.

For the Cougars, Todd Lott was 2-for-5 and drove in two runs. Oscar Santos was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI's.

Both teams have Monday off. Kane County will begin a three-game series at Gary Southshore on Tuesday.

Lincoln continues its nine-game homestand by beginning a three-game mid-week series against the Kansas City Monarchs, Tuesday night. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. RHP Nate Blain (4-2, 2.98 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Kansas City will throw RHP Blake Goldsberry (2-0, 1.17 ERA). The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, and audio will stream live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Tuesday night's game is "Triple Play Tuesday" sponsored by Celerion. Fans that donate three containers of peanut butter and/or jelly for the Peoples City Mission will receive a free General Admission ticket to the game. Also, it's "Taco Tuesday" at the ballpark, with great food specials.







