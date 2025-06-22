Stud Pitcher Martinez Signs with Reds

June 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Daniel Martinez

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Daniel Martinez became a breakout star for the Kansas City Monarchs. Now the Cincinnati Reds have taken notice.

The Monarchs have transferred the right-hander's contract to the Reds organization, the four-time league champions announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Riverside, California features a lively fastball and wicked slider, in addition to showing impressive command. He produced an elite 48-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio across seven starts and 37.1 innings of work.

"From the first time I saw Daniel Martinez in spring training, I knew he had electric stuff," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's worked hard this year to make his great stuff even more effective, showing a lot more of his command. We're thrilled he's earned this opportunity."

Martinez is the fifth 2025 Kansas City Monarch to sign with an affiliated team. He joins fellow pitchers Josh Bortka (Twins) and Jake Brentz (Cubs) along with infielder Matt Higgins (Phillies) and utility player Peyton Holt (Reds).

In addition, three 2025 Monarchs have signed with Mexican League teams: first baseman Jhailyn Ortiz, outfielder Isiah Gilliam and relief pitcher Tyler McKay.

"We have the ability to get guys in, work with them, and then move them on," Calfapietra said. "We're very pleased with the success rate that we have. It goes to show the track record we have with this organization that has continued to build throughout the years."

The Monarchs (23-13) are a half-game out of first place in the American Association West. They return home to Legends Field Friday June 27 for KU Night and Saturday June 28 for Ted Lasso Night. Tickets are available now at Tickets.MonarchsBaseball.com..

