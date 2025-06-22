Explorers Drop Series Finale

Winnipeg, Manitoba - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-20) delivered a statement win on Sunday, overpowering the Sioux City Explorers (25-16) with a decisive 12-4 result. In a game shaped by momentum swings and weather delays, Winnipeg closed out the series in commanding fashion.

Josh Day opened the game with a double, and Henry George promptly followed with a single to right, placing runners at the corners with no outs in the top of the first. Zac Vooletich followed by driving Landen Bourassa's (5-3) 1-2 pitch to left field, deep enough to score Day from third and hand the Explorers an early 1-0 advantage.

Winnipeg mirrored Sioux City's early momentum as former Detroit Tiger Jacob Robson led off the bottom of the first with a double. Ramon Bramasco followed by grounding a 1-1 pitch to short, which Josh Day was unable to handle cleanly, giving the Goldeyes an early-inning threat with runners at the corners and no one out.

Peniel Otaño (0-3) struck out Matthew Warkentin for the first out, and Roby Enriquez followed with a grounder back to the mound. Otaño quickly turned and fired to second for the force, but Shumpert's relay to first was just late, allowing Robson to score and even the game at one.

The Goldeyes' offense reignited in the second inning as Ray-Patrick Didder launched a solo home run to lead off the frame.

The forecasted rain asserted itself in the fourth inning, prompting the grounds crew to tend to the mound and infield. Several Goldeyes took the opportunity to change or clean their spikes.

When play resumed, D'Shawn Knowles drew a walk, and Nick Shumpert promptly followed with a double to drive in the speedy Bahamian and pull the Explorers even. The second baseman's timely hit leveled the score at two apiece.

The Goldeyes wasted little time in mounting a response, quickly loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning. Andy Armstrong dropped a soft single into shallow right field, perfectly placed between Vooletich and Shumpert, to break the tie. Otaño then issued a bases-loaded walk to Robson, forcing in a run and extending Winnipeg's lead to two. The damage could have been much worse, but Bramasco grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning, keeping Sioux City's deficit at just two runs.

Manager Steve Montgomery went to his bullpen after Otaño allowed a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth. The skipper turned to right-hander Jeremy Goins to eat innings. Goins walked Enriquez and then hit Tanner O'Tremba with a pitch, loading the bases. Didder, already with a home run on his ledger, rifled a bases-clearing triple down the right field line, blowing the game wide open. Winnipeg tacked on another later in the inning to lead 8-2.

In the top half of the inning, Torin Montgomery delivered a two-run shot over the left-field wall, briefly narrowing the gap. However, Winnipeg promptly responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Moments later, the rain hardened, halting play, as the skies opened and the Goldeyes held a 9-4 advantage. Play resumed following a 35-minute delay with Jaren Jackson taking over on the mound for Sioux City. Winnipeg capitalized by adding two more runs in the frame, sending the Explorers into the seventh inning facing an 11-4 deficit.

Winnipeg tacked on another and held on for the victory. The loss marks the first time since June 11th and 12th that the Sioux City Explorers dropped back-to-back games.

Notes from the Booth:

-The X's are 17-5 when scoring first.

-The Explorers hit home runs in all three games in Canada.

-The Explorers went 3-3 on the road trip and are 13-9 on the road.

-June 22 is a big Sioux City day. It is the day the team played their first home game in 1993.

-The Explorers stole 12 of 13 bases in the series.

